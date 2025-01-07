Browns Defender Named Surprising Trade Candidate
A year ago, the Cleveland Browns boasted the top defense in the NFL. Things have certainly changed since then, as the Browns fell all the way to 19th this season.
While a rather poor rushing defense was the primary reason for Cleveland's demise on that side of the ball, the Browns also landed some disappointing performances in their secondary.
Take cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., for example.
Emerson was widely viewed as a breakout candidate heading into 2024, but he ended up struggling mightily in his third NFL season.
As a result, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has listed him as a prime trade candidate heading into the offseason.
"In his third year as a pro, Emerson has continued to regress, recording a career-low 48.4 PFF coverage grade in addition to a 62.7% catch rate allowed and a 108.7 passer rating allowed when targeted," Locker wrote. "Indeed, that coverage grade is the 11th-worst mark among 127 qualified cornerbacks."
Those are some brutal numbers, especially when you take into consideration how promising the 24-year-old looked over his first couple of seasons.
Emerson becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and Locker notes that the Browns may be better served moving him before that becomes an issue.
Cleveland could theoretically trade any of its top three cornerbacks, as Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II also represent viable candidates.
As a matter of fact, the general consensus all along has been that Newsome would be the first one to go. But based on Emerson's 2024 showing, that could change.