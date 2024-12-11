Browns Defender Returns in Major Roster Move
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. is returning to the field.
The Browns have announced that they have designated Hall to return to practice from the injured reserve list while also signing tight end Tre' McKitty to the practice squad.
Hall has been on injured reserve since Nov. 16 due to a knee injury.
The rookie defender now has 21 days to be activated or must remain on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.
In four games this year, Hall has logged five tackles and a couple of quarterback hits.
It has certainly been a disappointing rookie campaign for Hall, who was suspended for the first five games of the season after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The suspension stemmed from a disorderly conduct charge following an alleged domestic altercation.
Hall, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the NFL Draft last spring.
The 21-year-old was expected to immediately comprise a key piece in the Browns' defensive line rotation, but obviously, that has not happened just yet.
Hall spent three seasons at Ohio State, totaling 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks throughout his tenure with the Buckeyes.
Meanwhile, McKitty spent the first two-and-a-half years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers before being waived last October. The former third-round pick accumulated 16 catches for 117 yards during that time.
McKitty then joined the Buffalo Bills, but never actually got into a game with them. The Bills released him shortly before the 2024 campaign.