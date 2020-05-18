BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Taking Important, Albeit Low Impact Step To Opening Facility

NFL teams are preparing to open facilities on Tuesday to allow some of their staff as well as players rehabbing from injury. This would put them back at the level they were before they were completely shut down. It's a necessary step as teams plan to get back to what will undoubtedly be a new normal. The Cleveland Browns, at this point, will continue to have their employees work remotely.

Coaches and players will be among the last to be able to go into team facilities and right now, they don't really need to be there. Teams would love to be able to get on the field and practice, but that's not realistic at the moment. Everything seems to point to having them go in July around the time training camp would normally open anyway.

As much as the NFL doesn't want anyone to get COVID-19, the worst case scenario is for players or coaches to get it. If it gets to one of them, they might have to shut it all down. As a result, it makes the most sense for them to go when they'd normally have to go. 

The landscape will hopefully improve by July in terms of where the pandemic is as well as allowing teams to make potential safeguards to avoid spreading the virus. Whether it's as simple as quick and accurate testing in an isolated entryway or if it becomes more serious where teams have to effectively transform facilities into self contained ecosystems where the coaches and players basically live for July and August remains unclear.

Myles Garrett As The Dark Knight

Preparing for a 2020 season where he will be one of the most polarizing players in the league, Myles Garrett will forever be defined by the egregious decision he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but some people see his actions away from the field and view him as a hero.

Making Over for the Cleveland Browns 2014 NFL Draft

The 2014 draft for the Cleveland Browns was in no terms a great one. But, we take a look at what could have been done, looking back.

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr Share a Friendly Feud on Twitter That is Must see

Myles Garrett started with a meme, it took a bit, Odell Beckham Jr finished it exactly how you’d expect.

Where Do The Cleveland Browns Rank Among New Uniforms?

Conor Orr came up with his definitive ranking for teams that unveiled uniforms this season. The Cleveland Browns do well and the list is pretty solid, save for one thing he simply gets dead wrong.

Bill Callahan On Jack Conklin: You Could Not Get a More Perfect Tackle In Free Agency

Bill Callahan, the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach, was given the opportunity on a conference call to explain what he liked about free agent acquisition Jack Conklin and he took full advantage.

Pete Smith

NFL Proposal To Incentivize Minority Hires Is Embarrassing, Avoids The Real Problem

The NFL is releasing a proposal for owners to vote on that would incentivize the hire of minority candidates at general manger and head coach by improving draft position for the teams that do i

Bill Callahan Discusses Right Guard, Chris Hubbard's Role

On a conference call on Thursday, Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan discussed the right guard position as well as the role of veteran Chris Hubbard in the offense.

Cleveland Browns Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to VP of Football Operations, add Ryan Grigson Full-Time

The Cleveland Browns made a move early Friday. Filling out the role VP of Football Operations gives us a firm look of the front office as a whole.

James Harrison On Mohamed Massaquoi Hit: "I ain’t gonna say what, but he [Tomlin] handed me an envelope after that."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison told Willie Colon on his podcast, "Going Deep" that after a hit that knocked Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohammed Massaquoi, he was handed an envelope by head coach Mike Tomlin.

James Harrison Clarifies There Was No Bounty System, Pivots To Criticism Of NFL

James Harrison took to Instagram to clarify statements he made on "Going Deep", a podcast hosted by his former teammate Willie Colon. He was unequivocal that there was no bounty system, but didn't deny receiving anything from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to pay off his fine.

