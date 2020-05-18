Cleveland Browns Taking Important, Albeit Low Impact Step To Opening Facility

NFL teams are preparing to open facilities on Tuesday to allow some of their staff as well as players rehabbing from injury. This would put them back at the level they were before they were completely shut down. It's a necessary step as teams plan to get back to what will undoubtedly be a new normal. The Cleveland Browns, at this point, will continue to have their employees work remotely.

Coaches and players will be among the last to be able to go into team facilities and right now, they don't really need to be there. Teams would love to be able to get on the field and practice, but that's not realistic at the moment. Everything seems to point to having them go in July around the time training camp would normally open anyway.

As much as the NFL doesn't want anyone to get COVID-19, the worst case scenario is for players or coaches to get it. If it gets to one of them, they might have to shut it all down. As a result, it makes the most sense for them to go when they'd normally have to go.

The landscape will hopefully improve by July in terms of where the pandemic is as well as allowing teams to make potential safeguards to avoid spreading the virus. Whether it's as simple as quick and accurate testing in an isolated entryway or if it becomes more serious where teams have to effectively transform facilities into self contained ecosystems where the coaches and players basically live for July and August remains unclear.