Cleveland Browns Must Consider This Roster Move After David Bell Release
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season this weekend with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ahead of their first game of the season, the Browns made a surprising move. They opted to release wide receiver David Bell.
Now, the question becomes, is there another move coming?
There is one move that Cleveland should strongly consider making following the Bell release. They should consider signing free agent wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Just a few short years ago, Thomas was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. After a couple of years full of nagging injury issues, he has seen his value completely drop off. That has left him where he current sits as a free agent still with Week 1 officially underway.
During the 2023 season with the New Orleans Saints, Thomas played in 10 games. He caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown.
Granted, he didn't put up huge numbers, but he showed he can still play a role.
With the Browns, he would not be asked to be a No. 1 or No. 2 wideout. They already have those pieces in Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Instead, he would be asked ot be a quality No. 3 wide receiver.
That kind of role would take a lot of pressure off of Thomas, both physically and mentally. He would be able to focus on staying healthy and would not go through quite as much wear and tear as he has in the recent past.
At 31 years old, Thomas is just waiting for another opportunity. Cleveland would be one of the best possible fits out there for him.
Not only would he be able to come in and earn a sizable role, he would be able to compete. The Browns may not be viewed nationally as a serious playoff contender, but the talent is absolutely there.
While they may not end up showing interest in Thomas, they should. He could be the final piece that the offense needs to take another leap forward.