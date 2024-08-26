Cleveland Browns Must Consider Trade Pursuit of This Potential Playmaker
While the Cleveland Browns are finalizing the 53-man roster, general manager Andrew Berry should look into trading for Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that multiple teams have reached out to the Texans about the availability of Metchie.
After the acquisition of veteran wideout Stefon Diggs this offseason, Metchie has become the odd man out in Houston's wide receiving room. Nico Collins and Tank Dell have emerged as two of the best young pass catchers in the NFL, which leaves little room for the former Alabama star to carve out a role with the team.
Metchie would be a perfect fit on a Browns' roster. Elijah Moore has yet to establish a true role with the club and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Texans receiver offers a similar skillset to Moore, while also having an extra year on his contract. Cleveland's depth of pass catchers is concerning outside of Amari Cooper, especially heading into next season.
Metchie, a former 2022 second-round draft pick, has faced his fair share of adversity since joining the league. He was projected to be a first-round pick after recording 1,142 receiving yards in his junior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he suffered an ACL tear in his final collegiate game.
Shortly after being drafted, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. This would cause him to miss the 2022-23 season, but he would eventually make his NFL debut last year. Metchie finished with 158 receiving yards on 16 receptions.