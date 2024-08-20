Cleveland Browns Must Pursue This Former Superstar Offensive Lineman
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough go of things so far during preseason action when it comes to their offensive line. In each of their first two preseason outings, they have suffered injuries on the line.
With the 2024 NFL regular season right around the corner, the Browns could consider looking to add quality depth to the position.
One name to keep an eye on could be a former superstar left tackle. Of course, that name is none other than David Bakthiari.
Bakhtiari parted ways with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He has struggled to stay healthy himself over the last few years, but has remained vocal about wanting to continue his football career.
Cleveland could offer Bakhtiari with the perfect situation.
If he were to sign with the Browns, he would not be rushed to get on the field. He could simply focus on getting fully healthy and only play if an injury occurred.
When he's back to full health, he could try to work his way onto the field as a starter. He might not play left tackle, with Jedrick Wills Jr. already filling that role, but he could potentially fit in somewhere.
At the very worst, Bakhtiari would be the best backup left tackle in football. If something were to happen, Cleveland would have an elite option to put on the field to help Deshaun Watson stay upright and healthy.
Not only would Bakhtiari be a great pickup in case of a need, he is an elite locker room presence as well. He brings humor to the locker room, but he's also been a very vocal leader throughout his career. Those are things that the Browns could use.
This may not be an option of interest for Cleveland, but it could make sense. If he's open to signing with the Browns, they should see what it would take to bring him in on a one-year contract.