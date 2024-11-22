Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Boldly Claims He's Better Than TJ Watt
Myles Garrett was a huge part of leading the Cleveland Browns to a massive rivalry win over TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
In what was an incredibly entertaining game with a snowstorm mixed in, the Browns came through with a touchdown from Nick Chubb with 57 seconds left in the game to pull off the win over the Steelers.
With the win, Cleveland moved to 3-8 on the season and reignited some energy and morale within the team.
Following the game, Garrett did not hold back in his post-game interview. He had a very bold statement to make about his competition with TJ Watt for the title of being the best pass-rusher in the NFL.
Garrett boldly stated that he was better than Watt.
"I'm number one."
Coming into the game, the debate between Watt and Garrett reached and all-time high. Both players are generational talents and watching them go up against each other is an absolute honor for true football fans.
During the course of the game, Garrett ended up recording three sacks and was a force to be reckoned with. On the other side of the field, Watt did not record a single sack.
This is the kind of statement that Browns fans wanted to see. Hearing him actually say it after the game was priceless.
So far in their careers, Garrett has recorded 95.5 sacks in 110 career games. Watt has racked up 104 sacks in 114 games.
No one can take anything away from either of these guys. However, there is no question that Garrett got the last laugh tonight.
The stage has now been set for another showdown between these two elite edge rushers later in the season. Cleveland will take on the Steelers again on December 8th in what should be another must-watch game between the bitter division rivals.