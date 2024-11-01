Browns Star Highlights How Win Over Chargers Could Change Season
The playoffs look like a long shot for the 2-6 Cleveland Browns at the moment. A win over the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, however, could suddenly have people feeling differently about the Browns for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
With the bye week looming, Cleveland is in a unique position to potentially enter a much-needed break on a two-game winning streak if they're able to beat LA. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett believes the momentum of that outcome could be just the thing to change the trajectory of a once lost season.
"When we get this one, [it] will completely change the atmosphere around the team," Garrett said after practice on Friday. "So I think this is a big one for us. We have to go ahead and secure this, go into the bye week, recover, get some guys back and then go into these next weeks knowing that they’re pretty much all playoff games."
A win would get the Browns to 3-6 with eight games to go. And while they'd still have their work cut out for them, numerous players have pointed out the fact that the team still has four games against division opponents and (including this weekend) eight against AFC foes.
Cleveland could certainly talk themselves into attempting a magical push down the home stretch of the season if they're able to top the Chargers. It may even be enough to keep the team from becoming full-fledged sellers at the NFL's trade deadline next Tuesday.
A massive win over the Baltimore Ravens last week seemed to spark a different feeling in the Browns locker room this week. It's just one win though and Garrett and his teammates still recognize where they're at in the grand scheme of the playoff picture.
There's still plenty of work to do, starting this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.
"It was a nice gasp of air, but we're still laying on the table," said Garrett. "We got to get another one before we get this thing where we going. We got to start streaking. I think this locker room will really turn around, and guys really understand what we have and we can do this season."