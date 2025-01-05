Browns Superstar Offers Cryptic Quote About Future
The Cleveland Browns are surrounded with questions heading into the NFL offseason. After finishing the season with a 3-14 record, they are clearly not close to being a legitimate contender.
In order to get back to playoff contention, the Browns will need to make quite a few improvements.
Following the end of the season, Cleveland made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. It was a move that fans had been calling for throughout most of the season. They will have a new offensive mind in town next season.
Myles Garrett is one of the biggest question marks facing the franchise. He has made it clear that he does not want to stick with the Browns if it means going through a rebuild.
To keep him, Cleveland will have to share their plan for how to get back into contention with him. They will also have to convince him that they can get that plan done.
Basically, they have an uphill battle ahead of them.
With that being said, Garrett was asked about his future. He provided a very short and cryptic response.
“There will be something coming.”
It's hard to tell whether or not that was a good or bad response about his future with the Browns. Pehaps the team has been able to sell him on their future plan.
Garrett is the face of the franchise and the heart and soul of Cleveland. If he were to request a trade, it would be one of the worst moments in recent Browns history.
Hopefully, they're able to convince Garrett to give them a chance. He wants to win and no one can blame him for being frustrated with where Cleveland currently stands. At 29 years old, he doesn't have a lot of time left to be in his prime playing for a championship.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for what could be a franchise-altering offseason for the Browns. Either they make big moves and get back to winning, or they might be heading towards a rebuild without Garrett.