Myles Garrett Releases Statement Addressing Appeal

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released a statement after the results of his appeal came out as well as the reports about alleging that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which helped ignite the incident. Garrett continues to own his actions, but expresses frustration with the NFL and how a confidential meeting proved not to be.

Garrett does believe that Rudolph used a racial slur in addition to the other actions that started the incident that resulted in him hitting the Steelers quarterback with his helmet. He apologizes for his actions and the poor light this has shed on the NFL as a whole, the Cleveland Browns and fans.

The question now becomes how did this get out, so that it could be reported shortly before the decision to uphold the appeal was announced. This now puts Garrett in a position to be openly labeling Rudolph as a racist or at least having used racially charged language in the moment for which the NFL says they have no evidence.

Rudolph is put in the position of denying it and calling Garrett a liar. The situation isn't good for either player as the incident and the resulting accusations will stick with each player while no one is certain what actually happened. This also puts the league office into question as well for future issues.

The punishment remains unchanged, Garrett continues to be suspended the rest of the season with an indefinite return, but now there's another layer.