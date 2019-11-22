Browns
Myles Garrett Releases Statement Addressing Appeal

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released a statement after the results of his appeal came out as well as the reports about alleging that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which helped ignite the incident. Garrett continues to own his actions, but expresses frustration with the NFL and how a confidential meeting proved not to be.

Garrett does believe that Rudolph used a racial slur in addition to the other actions that started the incident that resulted in him hitting the Steelers quarterback with his helmet. He apologizes for his actions and the poor light this has shed on the NFL as a whole, the Cleveland Browns and fans.

The question now becomes how did this get out, so that it could be reported shortly before the decision to uphold the appeal was announced. This now puts Garrett in a position to be openly labeling Rudolph as a racist or at least having used racially charged language in the moment for which the NFL says they have no evidence. 

Rudolph is put in the position of denying it and calling Garrett a liar. The situation isn't good for either player as the incident and the resulting accusations will stick with each player while no one is certain what actually happened. This also puts the league office into question as well for future issues. 

The punishment remains unchanged, Garrett continues to be suspended the rest of the season with an indefinite return, but now there's another layer.

lanshark
lanshark

If you have read ANYTHING about Myles Garrett all this season or last, there is no doubt in your mind that Rudolph made a racial slur. I said that when it happened, and believe it now. Myles did not mention it after the incident because he is a standup guy, and he knows it would look like he's making excuses. He kept it for the supposedly confidential hearing, where he could explain, but not justify, his actions. Again, if you had followed Garrett since he was drafted, this is ENTIRELY in his character.

And Rudolph's denial does not come off as credible at all. Examine the tape... the ball was still in Rudolph's hand when Myles made contact, but Rudolph has consistently described it as a late hit, even after he had opportunity to see the tape. He knows better, but continues to lie. His credibility is zero, and I'm glad he's not suspended, cause he will be Cleveland's MVP in 2 weeks, just as he was last week.

Curtmcgirt
Curtmcgirt

Devil's advocate on "who started it." Imagine an alternate universe where the Browns are beating New England 21—7 with 8 seconds left. I know, I know. Just try. Imagine the whole planet is just waiting for time to expire, Joe Buck is thanking his producers. Do we think Myles Garrett comes after Tom Brady with that same energy, just to rub it in and make a bad day worse?

It's all perspective, right? Mason thinks it's a late hit, maybe a little excessive, because he already threw the ball, feels disrespected, "bullied." But Myles doesn't necessarily know Mason already threw the ball, maybe he thinks he's just tackling a ball carrier. Doesn't understand why Mason is suddenly pulling on his helmet, feels disrespected. All of this happens in a second. Things escalate. Then Mason says "MAGA, please!" and/or "gig 'em!" and it's real, real loud in there, so Myles misunderstands, and nobody else on either team or the official standing right there hears it. And now we're off the rails.

BigDaddy4bus
BigDaddy4bus

NFL has Only Made Things Worse as Usual

