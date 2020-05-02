BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive Myles Garrett used a video showing off his incredible athleticism and raw strength jumping on a pile of plyo boxes added up to five feet tall to poke fun at the idea that he should be a jump ball receiver. And maybe he's just having fun with it, but the notion of putting Garrett on offense is more than reasonable inside the ten yard line trying to get into the end zone.

The Browns have made a significant investment in the tight end position between the signing of Austin Hooper in free agency, picking up the fifth-year option for David Njoku and drafting Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They've also added a fullback to help in some of these situations and dictate to defenses what they can do to defend them.

Whether they want to go with three tight ends and a fullback or go with a single back and four tight ends, Myles Garrett could absolutely find a role. At around 280 pounds and incredibly explosive off the line, he could simply block, driving an opponent off the line for Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt to get into the end zone, but utilizing playaction is really difficult to defend as well. Defenses have to account for the run honestly and then try to scramble for to try to defend all these big, athletic bodies.

They're presumably going to try to focus on a player like Hooper and deal with Njoku, because they are designated receivers that excel in this area of the field. Defenses may simply lose Garrett and Baker Mayfield can get him for the ball for some easy touchdowns.

J.J. Watt has been utilized as a tight end by the Houston Texans and even caught a touchdown against the Browns. Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, was used as a tight end by the New England Patriots. If it turns out that Garrett can't catch a cold and might as well have hooves for hands, it would still be a nice blocker and a heck of a decoy. If Garrett were lined out on the boundary, who does the defense send out there to cover him? Do they go with a corner? A safety? A linebacker? It might be worth finding out.

And while it seems really unlikely the Browns would do it, Garrett could easily be utilized as a running back and be a fascinating combination of William 'Refrigerator' Perry and Marcus Allen. The whole reason Mike Ditka put Perry in the backfield was he one of the fastest players on the Chicago Bears the first five yards. That burst plus what was at the time notable size at 300 pounds made him difficult to stop. Garrett is not much lighter, is more explosive and clearly can jump. Imagine teams selling out to try to prevent him from bulling them over and he simply leaps over the pile into the end zone.

If he wants to do it, head coach Kevin Stefanski should look into how they could exploit it to their advantage. A two-point play in a key spot or a situation where they need to get a touchdown, Garrett would be an adjustment opponents can't really account for, especially the first time. Meanwhile, if it works once, teams then have to spend time each week preparing for the possibility of being on offense. If he steps in for a receiver and stands out there and doesn't move, defenses still have to think about his presence.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mdbrownsfan
Mdbrownsfan

As to his hands, remember the pick that he had for a TD that got called back because Carl Nassib was offsides? Garrett plucked the ball out of the air - looked like a TE on that play. He just might have a point ...

