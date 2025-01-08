Cleveland Browns Named Top Fit for Cowboys QB
The Cleveland Browns have one heck of a quarterback conundrum heading into the NFL offseason, and there are multiple avenues the Browns can pursue to find an answer.
The most obvious solution for Cleveland will be using its No. 2 overall pick to select a quarterback in the draft. Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will be available at that slot, and the Browns may just want to choose their signal-caller of the future and call it a day.
But there are other options.
Cleveland can explore the free-agent market, and a very intriguing candidate is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports ran down a list of teams that could potentially be interested in Lance during the offseason, and the Browns were among the group.
Of course, it seems highly doubtful that Cleveland would simply sign Lance and expect the former No. 3 overall pick to be the cure-all under center.
However, it stands to reason that the Browns could aim to draft a quarterback and add Lance in order to provide some competition.
There is a good chance that Jameis Winston departs via free agency, so Cleveland will have to bring in another body regardless. The Browns aren't just going to rely on Deshaun Watson and a rookie.
That being said, whether or not Lance would actually be the best way to go is another discussion. Cleveland may be better served signing an established veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins, which has already been suggested.