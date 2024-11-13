Browns Named Top Fit For Rising Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns have a whole lot of needs with the NFL offseason on the horizon, which quarterback and offensive line being chief among them.
But while the Browns' most pressing needs are unquestionably on the offensive side of the ball, they could also use some help defensively.
More specifically, Cleveland could use some help in the trenches, especially after moving edge rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline.
That's why Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has named the Browns a top fit for Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the NFL Draft.
"While the numbers and underlying analytics won't jump off the page like some of his other outings (watch his Ohio State and Boise State tape), Derrick Harmon enjoyed another productive week up front for the top-ranked Ducks," Fowler wrote of Harmon's performance against Maryland.
Harmon is one of the fastest risers on Fowler's draft board, and based on how dominant he has looked throughout the year, it's not hard to see why.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound behemoth has racked up 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four passes defendded in 2024.
Harmon began his collegiate career at Michigan State and spent his first three seasons with the Spartans before transferring to Oregon after last year.
The Detroit native keys a fierce Ducks defensive front that also includes defensive end Jordan Burch, who may end up being a Day 2 pick himself.
Now, it should be noted that Cleveland almost certainly wouldn't select Harmon with a top-five pick, but if he is available early in the second round, the Browns may jump on him.