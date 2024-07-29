Cleveland Browns' New Coach Earns Massive Ranking For 2024
The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, and many are wondering what he will have in store for Deshaun Watson and Co. after getting fired by the Buffalo Bills midway through the 2023 NFL season.
However, Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus seems to think Dorsey will be just fine in his new surroundings.
Buday ranked the top 10 offensive coordinators in the league heading into 2024, and he had Dorsey eighth on his list.
He seems to believe that Dorsey may have gotten a raw deal in Buffalo, noting that the Bills' offense actually performed very well and was actually one of the more prolific units over the first half of 2023.
Still, Buffalo went just 5-5 with Dorsey calling the plays, resulting in his dismissal. The Bills proceeded to go 6-1 down the stretch.
So, why are we to believe that things will change for Dorsey in Cleveland?
Well, first of all, Dorsey won't be the primary play caller. That responsibility belongs to head coach and offensive guru Kevin Stefanski.
Dorsey will surely give his two cents and will represent a nice ancillary piece for the Bills' coaching staff, but Stefanski will make the bulk of the calls.
It's also entirely possible that Dorsey merely needed a change of scenery. Perhaps things were getting stale for the former quarterback in Buffalo.
After all, Dorsey had been with the Bills since 2019, where he originally served as the quarterbacks coach before getting promoted to the role of offensive coordinator in 2022.
We'll see if Dorsey can add a nice touch to the Browns' offense in 2024.