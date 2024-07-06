Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Has Chance To Move Up Record Books
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to get star running back Nick Chubb back on the field early on during the 2024 NFL season.
After a gruesome knee injury ended his 2023 season, some thought it could have ended his career. Not only has it not ended his career, but he has attacked the rehab process aggressively and is looking very good from a physical standpoint already.
If Chubb is able ot make his return early on in the year, he will have a legitimate shot at working his way up team record books.
Chubb would have already hit the milestone that he's chasing this season if he hadn't gotten hurt last season. He's working his way up the team's career rushing list.
Should he be able to record 763 yards in 2024, Chubb would pass both Mike Pruitt and Leroy Kelly on the Browns' career rushing list to land at No. 2.
Just seeing Chubb make a successful return to the field at any point in the year would be enough. There is no need to rush him back.
At 28 years old, Chubb has already put together an amazing career. He has played in six years with Cleveland, racking up 6,511 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns on 1,238 carries. Those numbers average out to an impressive 5.3 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing numbers, Chubb has caught 123 passes for 1,011 yards and four more touchdowns.
All fans can do is hope that Chubb can pick up where he left off. Everything is looking good for him, but there is still a lot of work for him to do to get back on the field to the point he can play against contact.
Expect to see the superstar running back get on the field at some point in the middle of the year. If he can end up passing the milestone detailed above, it will further solidify his legacy of greatness with the Browns.