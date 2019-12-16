BrownsMaven
Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

The most valuable player for the Cleveland Browns is also the top vote getter among fans in the 2020 Pro Bowl for running backs. Nick Chubb has been one of the few truly bright spots on the Browns this year, currently leading the NFL with 1,408 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 277 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on the year. The 316,008 votes he received from fans count for one-third of the voting process. The other two-thirds come from coaches and players.

Chubb is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and tied Jim Brown for the fifth highest single reason rushing total in team history in 14 games. After reaching 1,000 yards last season, Chubb was tackled for a loss that dropped him below the mark. This year, with two games remaining, Chubb needs 136 yards rushing to secure the second highest total in franchise history.

In fairness to Brown, he never played in a season longer than 14 games and in 1958, when he ran for 1,527 yards, he did it in 12. Nevertheless, Chubb's had an incredibly impressive season and the best may still be to come, considering where this offense can grow.

Often a man of few words, Chubb already has a number of notable NFL accomplishments in just his second season. Pro Bowl roster will be announced Tuesday.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Takeaways: Browns Defense Gashed, Jarvis Landry a non factor, Offensive Inconsistencies Show

BrandonLittle

The Browns were defeated by the Cardinals Sunday evening, sinking the ship. We take some stuff away from that game and talk about it here

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

Recapturing Mayfield's Magic

Pete Smith

So much of the Cleveland Browns inability to meet their expectations can be traced to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield doesn't have the same magic he did in 2018 and as 2019 comes to a close, the team has to figure out how they can reclaim it to get the team on track for 2020.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

Pete Smith

Tight end David Njoku is inactive as the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals. It's being called a coaching decision and there's speculation that it stems from an issue last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as well as a poor week of practice.

Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network came out with a report Sunday that the management of the Cleveland Browns continues to support Freddie Kitchens as the head coach of the team for 2020. While that is likely true, there is still likely more going on behind the scenes.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.