Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

The most valuable player for the Cleveland Browns is also the top vote getter among fans in the 2020 Pro Bowl for running backs. Nick Chubb has been one of the few truly bright spots on the Browns this year, currently leading the NFL with 1,408 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 277 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on the year. The 316,008 votes he received from fans count for one-third of the voting process. The other two-thirds come from coaches and players.

Chubb is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and tied Jim Brown for the fifth highest single reason rushing total in team history in 14 games. After reaching 1,000 yards last season, Chubb was tackled for a loss that dropped him below the mark. This year, with two games remaining, Chubb needs 136 yards rushing to secure the second highest total in franchise history.

In fairness to Brown, he never played in a season longer than 14 games and in 1958, when he ran for 1,527 yards, he did it in 12. Nevertheless, Chubb's had an incredibly impressive season and the best may still be to come, considering where this offense can grow.

Often a man of few words, Chubb already has a number of notable NFL accomplishments in just his second season. Pro Bowl roster will be announced Tuesday.