Browns Star Nick Chubb Receives Massive Honor Before Week 9
The Cleveland Browns have had a tough start to the 2024 NFL season, holding a 2-6 record entering Week 9 action. However, they have had some great moments this year despite not winning a lot.
Obviously, the best moment so far was the return of star running back Nick Chubb. He was able to return to the field after suffering a gruesome knee injury last year.
Chubb has played in two games so far this season, carrying the football 27 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. He has also chipped in a catch for 10 yards.
So far, the Browns have utilized him sparingly. They are not going to overload him too quickly. As the season moves forward, it's likely that Chubb will receive more and more of a workload.
Heading into Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Chubb has received a massive honor.
As shared by Cleveland on X, Chubb has been named a season-long captain for the team.
Needless to say, that is an honor that Chubb 100 percent deserves. He has been the heart and soul of the Browns for years. There is no question that he would have been a captain to begin the year had he been healthy.
At 28 years old, Chubb is entering the last stage of his prime for a running back. If he can stay healthy, he should still have another three years of elite play in the backfield.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Cleveland. With the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, the Browns could still make more moves.
Depending on what happens this week against the Chargers, the team could end up selling off quite a bit more talent.
All of that being said, it's awesome to see Chubb get honored with being a captain for the rest of the season. He is more than deserving of the title and his presence alone has brought a smile to the faces of fans despite what has been a rough all-around season thus far.