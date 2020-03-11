BrownsDigest
Browns Notebook: Kirksey Drawing Interest, Wolf On the Move Again

Pete Smith

Wednesday was uneventful in terms of Cleveland Browns moves, but there was some news that could impact them between free agency and the NFL Draft. The NFL hasn't made any kind of proclamation regarding COVID-19, only releasing a statement that they are monitoring the situation, but a few teams are taking their own precautions. The Philadelphia Eagles are not sending their staff to Pro Days for the time being as an example.

Wisconsin and Oklahoma were among teams that held Pro Days on Wednesday. One player of note, Quintez Cephus, the leading receiver from Wisconsin improved his 40 time from the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.73 40 in Indianpolis, but was able to improve it to a reported 4.56 in Madison.

Former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. It's believed to be the first of at least three scheduled visits. The Raiders recently released Tahir Whitehead.

Former Browns assistant general manager took a consulting role with the New England Patriots. After leaving the Browns, he briefly assisted the Seattle Seahawks with draft preparation ahead of the combine. The Patriots did the same thing when Mike Lombardi was let go by the Browns since the Browns were still paying him.

The Miami Dolphins released safety Reshad Jones. The move creates $5.3 million in cap space, which puts the Dolphins over $90 million, most of any team in the league. Jones isn't likely to factor into the Browns plans, but signing with another team could free up someone they do want.

The Houston Texans released corner Johnathan Joseph. Joseph played the last nine seasons with the Texans after spending his first five with the New England Patriots.

