BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns made their hire of Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator official on Tuesday. O'Shea spent last season as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator after a number of years coaching receivers for the New England Patriots. He was hired as part of the Minnesota Vikings staff in 2006 under Brad Childress, which is where he ran across new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Beyond the familiarity and extensive experience O'Shea had after what was a pretty successful season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator, Stefanski also noted he liked the fact that O'Shea spent so much time working for the Patriots, understanding how a team of that caliber has been so successful as long as they have.

If he brings a no nonsense approach that has often been associated with the Patriots, it will be interesting to see how the current wide receiver room for the Browns responds. Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry have said they crave leadership and direction. It at least appears as though O'Shea will be bringing that with him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they would be playing in back to back home games in London this season. That won't quell the speculation that ownership and the NFL as a whole has continuing interest in Europe and potentially moving a team there. The Browns play the Jaguars this season as one of their road games, so there's a 25 percent chance that game will take place in London as opposed to Jacksonville.

Former Browns offensive line coach James Campen has agreed to take the same position with the San Diego Chargers. After Stefanski did not retain him, it didn't seem like it would take much time for the long time Green Bay Packers offensive line coach to find a job, now joining Anthony Lynn's staff.

Stefanski was able to land Bill Callahan, who is one of the most highly regarded offensive line coaches on the planet. Upgrading from Campen was a difficult task and yet Stefanski may have done just that, while also adding someone with head coaching experience who will be utilized as the team's assistant head coach.

Former Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis has agreed to an extension with the Miami Dolphins for another season. Louis suffered an ACL injury that took him out for the season after finally getting over a neck injury he incurred with the Browns, before they let him go. Louis has always offered potential, but inconsistency with his hands and now his health have held him back. Nevertheless, he's getting another opportunity to see if he can stick.

New Browns general manager Andrew Berry's introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00am.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Fred Pagac to coach linebackers. Pagac, retired the past two seasons, would be in his 30th year coaching linebackers and his 23rd coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent 22 at Ohio State.

Pete Smith

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

by

beverhill

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55