Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

The Cleveland Browns made their hire of Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator official on Tuesday. O'Shea spent last season as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator after a number of years coaching receivers for the New England Patriots. He was hired as part of the Minnesota Vikings staff in 2006 under Brad Childress, which is where he ran across new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Beyond the familiarity and extensive experience O'Shea had after what was a pretty successful season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator, Stefanski also noted he liked the fact that O'Shea spent so much time working for the Patriots, understanding how a team of that caliber has been so successful as long as they have.

If he brings a no nonsense approach that has often been associated with the Patriots, it will be interesting to see how the current wide receiver room for the Browns responds. Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry have said they crave leadership and direction. It at least appears as though O'Shea will be bringing that with him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they would be playing in back to back home games in London this season. That won't quell the speculation that ownership and the NFL as a whole has continuing interest in Europe and potentially moving a team there. The Browns play the Jaguars this season as one of their road games, so there's a 25 percent chance that game will take place in London as opposed to Jacksonville.

Former Browns offensive line coach James Campen has agreed to take the same position with the San Diego Chargers. After Stefanski did not retain him, it didn't seem like it would take much time for the long time Green Bay Packers offensive line coach to find a job, now joining Anthony Lynn's staff.

Stefanski was able to land Bill Callahan, who is one of the most highly regarded offensive line coaches on the planet. Upgrading from Campen was a difficult task and yet Stefanski may have done just that, while also adding someone with head coaching experience who will be utilized as the team's assistant head coach.

Former Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis has agreed to an extension with the Miami Dolphins for another season. Louis suffered an ACL injury that took him out for the season after finally getting over a neck injury he incurred with the Browns, before they let him go. Louis has always offered potential, but inconsistency with his hands and now his health have held him back. Nevertheless, he's getting another opportunity to see if he can stick.

New Browns general manager Andrew Berry's introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00am.