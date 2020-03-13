Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

Although the NFL continues to be concerned about COVID-19, business continued as usual. The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding employees staying off the road and those that are able to work from home can work from home. The NFL also officially announced that pre-draft visits are cancelled. It had been confirmed by agents announcing players visits were all cancelled, but this is the official announcement by the NFL.

A few teams placed franchise tags on players including the Baltimore Ravens on Matt Judon as a linebacker, the San Diego Chargers on tight end Hunter Henry and the Denver Broncos placing a franchise tag on free safety Justin Simmons. Former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey continued his free agent tour with a visit to the Buffalo Bills.

The Minnesota Vikings made the most noise on Friday. A team faced with some difficult choices up against the salary cap, the team announced the release of corner Xavier Rhodes and nose tackle Linval Joseph, freeing up $18.5 million in cap space.

Rhodes played seven seasons with the Vikings, earning All-Pro in 2017. The Browns could have interest at Rhodes, though it would likely be as a free safety. If other teams want to pay him as a corner, he probably goes that route, but Joe Woods coached Rhodes in his final year with the Vikings, so it's at least a consideration.

Linval Joseph is the far more intriguing name for the Browns, who could use help at the nose in terms of depth. Joseph, now 31, has played ten seasons in the league. His first four with the New York Giants and these last six with the Vikings. Joseph was effective last season for the Vikings and paired with Larry Ogunjobi, could be a tremendous tandem at the nose next to Sheldon Richardson up front.

They also released tight end David Morgan, who was on a minimal contract. The Browns might like him as a blocking tight end.

The Vikings now theoretically have the cap room to make a pitch to keep free safety Anthony Harris, which seems like a prime target for the Browns. The problem is the Vikings now don't have any of their top three corners on their roster from last season (Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander), so they may still not be in a position to make a play to keep Harris, but it's at least possible now.

The Detroit Lions released starting right tackle Rick Wagner. Wagner, 30, played his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and the last three with the Lions, starting at right tackle 85 games in the last six seasons. The move saves the Lions $6.1 million on the salary cap but they take on $5.8 million of dead cap.

It's possible that Wagner could be a candidate for the Browns in a flooded market of free agent tackles, potentially as a stop gap, but it's not any better of an answer than Chris Hubbard was, except Wagner is bigger. The fact the Lions were willing to eat $5.8 million in dead cap to get rid of him is not much different than how the Browns plan to eliminate Hubbard's contract and upgrade the position if they can help it.

The Cincinnati Bengals released offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, ending a relationship that had turned ugly in the past year. The Bengals save $9.5 million on the salary cap. Glenn seems like an unlikely avenue for the Browns to pursue given the fact he's more of a gap scheme specific player.

The Tennessee Titans continued releasing players Friday, moving on from kicker Ryan Succup and 14-year veteran tight end Delanie Walker. The Titans ended utilizing a handful of kickers last year after Succup was injured and Walker has only played eight games the past two years. Neither makes sense for the Browns.