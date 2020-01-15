BrownsMaven
Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham and LSU May Have a Problem

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was famously seen handing out money to current students at his alma mater, LSU, after the football team won the National Championship, defeating the Clemson Tigers on Monday. The cash seen being handed out on live television was dismissed as fake. 

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1217578428649627648

According to the school, players might have received real money and now they have to investigate, which could have an impact on Beckham's relationship with the school. In addition, they have what would be an incredibly difficult time getting to the bottom of this.

There are probably a significant number of people who don't care, but the NCAA has to be furious at even the suggestion that players in a game they want people to believe is about putting the student in student athletes are being handed money. LSU may have to over punish student athletes potentially involved, the program or set some harsher rules in terms of access people have from the sideline to avoid the NCAA investigating for themselves.

Don't be so sure the NFL won't get involved either as they have done it before when it came to impermissible benefits and players coming out of college. They love their relationship with the NCAA and will act to ensure they continue to have an incredibly profitable pipeline of talent to their sport.

Centennial Hall of Fame Announcements And a Coaching Interviewing With Another Team

The Cleveland Browns didn't make much news, but news occurred around them regarding people who used to be a part of the organization. Two Hall of Fame announcements were made as Mac Speedie was part of the Centennial Class and former owner Art Modell wasn't. Meanwhile, Adam Henry interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Tuesday, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns introduced himself with his first press conference, discussing some of what he hopes to bring to the team.

Pete Smith

Beneficiaries On Offense With Kevin Stefanski

New head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense he ran with the Minnesota Vikings offers clues as what to expect with the Cleveland Browns and how the current players could benefit.

Pete Smith

Trotter: Browns Narrowed Down Defensive Coordinator Targets to Two

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was introduced Tuesday and is now looking to put together his coaching staff. According to Jim Trotter, Stefanski has narrowed his choices down to two; Steve Wilks, who was the Browns defensive coordinator last year or Joe Woods from the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

A pair of Cleveland Browns made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team. No position players made the cut both both of the rookie kickers made the squad.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

Reports: Browns to Hire Wade Phillips as Defensive Coordinator, Andrew Berry as General Manager

The Cleveland Browns may have found their defensive coordinator for their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. According to Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns could be hiring Wade Phillips to run his defense as well as hiring Andrew Berry to be the team's general manager.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview the Minnesota Vikings assistant GM for their own GM position.

BrandonLittle