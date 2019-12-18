Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was available to the media with a simple message. "I'll be here," referring to the 2020 season. Beckham has been the focus of reports and some speculation that he's not happy in Cleveland, wants to be traded to another team.

The reality is the reports are likely true and a player can emotional in the moment, especially one that's dealing with a sports hernia and everything that comes with it on top of a disappointing season where he's not able to contribute the way he wants. But multiple appearances with the media, with time to think about it and a clear head, he's said he plans to be a Cleveland Brown.

Some won't believe him, but that is he's now said on separate occasions. It's possible that Beckham has talked to the organization and they've basically told him they aren't going to deal with him, so he can either figure out a way to make this situation with the Browns work and try to contribute to a championship alongside teammate and friend Jarvis Landry or he can further allow his reputation and career to be damaged.

There's no doubt what Beckham is capable of and once the hernia is repaired, his outlook on things may improve significantly. No one within the Browns organization is happy with how the season has turned out, but they have to be focused on using that energy toward improving the situation and the team for 2020. Otherwise, they will find themselves in the same situation next year.