Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

Pete Smith

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was available to the media with a simple message. "I'll be here," referring to the 2020 season. Beckham has been the focus of reports and some speculation that he's not happy in Cleveland, wants to be traded to another team.

The reality is the reports are likely true and a player can emotional in the moment, especially one that's dealing with a sports hernia and everything that comes with it on top of a disappointing season where he's not able to contribute the way he wants. But multiple appearances with the media, with time to think about it and a clear head, he's said he plans to be a Cleveland Brown.

Some won't believe him, but that is he's now said on separate occasions. It's possible that Beckham has talked to the organization and they've basically told him they aren't going to deal with him, so he can either figure out a way to make this situation with the Browns work and try to contribute to a championship alongside teammate and friend Jarvis Landry or he can further allow his reputation and career to be damaged.

There's no doubt what Beckham is capable of and once the hernia is repaired, his outlook on things may improve significantly. No one within the Browns organization is happy with how the season has turned out, but they have to be focused on using that energy toward improving the situation and the team for 2020. Otherwise, they will find themselves in the same situation next year.

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry came out with a strong denial about the reports from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he told the Arizona Cardinals sideline to "come get me" during their game on Sunday.

Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

Pete Smith

On the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were without center J.C. Tretter, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did participate while wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were limited.

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.

Kitchens Lacks Commitment to an Offensive Identity

Shawn Stevenson

Freddie Kitchens has failed to commit to a foundational playing style. It has been a problem throughout the season, and it happen again in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Cleveland Browns Send Two to Pro Bowl, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns send two to the pro bowl, potentially more

Maybe The Browns Should Trade Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are just as capable of being bad without Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as they are with them, so if the reports of there going to opposing players and coaches are true, there may be fasting approaching the point where they should trade them.