Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith

"I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.” Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham addressed this rumor among a number of topics he discussed in his media availability on Thursday. He started by talking about all the things 'we' referring to the team need to do the rest of the season and his plans to improve in the offseason. Beckham talked about how his individual achievements like stats, which are not where he wants them to be, come second to winning. But because Beckham said he doesn't know where he will be in 2020, which is a two-way street, he stands accused of being vague.

Beckham isn't the one who's being vague here. The Cleveland Browns and more specifically, general manager John Dorsey, are the group that has been unclear when it comes to the team's future.

When Beckham and Olivier Vernon were traded to the Cleveland Browns in separate trades from the New York Giants, it was with the understanding that those contracts would be renegotiated. To this point, they haven't been. Those players no longer have guaranteed money on their contracts and their agents are going to ensure that changes. Until then, they are somewhat in flux as to their future with the team, are extremely easy to move in trade.

The only player that's been extended into 2020 is center J.C. Tretter. While that was welcome news, Joe Schobert, who has been enjoying a stellar season, has yet to hear from the Browns about a contract and he's scheduled to be a free agent. So when Beckham says he doesn't know where he will be in 2020, he's referring to the front office and what has been, to this point, a lack of direction. 

Dorsey has a history dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs of not planning ahead, waiting until the last moment to negotiate contracts, which has had uneven results. It seems obvious that Beckham, Vernon and Schobert would be in the plans for 2020, except for the fact they still aren't in terms of putting pen to paper. And while Beckham and Vernon are technically under contract, those deals are going to be reworked. Until that happens, Beckham isn't sure what the future holds. With few exceptions on this team, no one else is either.

Beckham has made it clear he wants to be with the Browns, despite a regional inferiority complex that assumes he must want to leave. It's up to the Browns to act and make players like Beckham like Vernon, like Schobert know they are here for the long haul. That's on Dorsey.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 1

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith
0

Releasing defensive end Chris Smith was not a popular move by the Cleveland Browns because of the tragic circumstances involved the mother of his infant child. The Browns may appear heartless, but they aren't the bad guys in this situation.

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
2 1

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Get Good News: Greg Robinson Cleared, Olivier Vernon Practicing Among Other Tidbits

Pete Smith
0

Back on the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were able to provide good news on the status of a number of players dealing with injuries. Tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and was practicing. Defensive End Olivier Vernon was able to practice. Safety Eric Murray was a surprise in that he was able to practice.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
0

Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
1

Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

The Value of Steve Wilks

Pete Smith
0

One compelling reason to retain Freddie Kitchens as head coach of the Cleveland Browns is the presence and impact of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has helped to improve that side of the ball and another year with him running that side of the ball would only lead to a better product.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
13 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
1

While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.