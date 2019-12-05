Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

"I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.” Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham addressed this rumor among a number of topics he discussed in his media availability on Thursday. He started by talking about all the things 'we' referring to the team need to do the rest of the season and his plans to improve in the offseason. Beckham talked about how his individual achievements like stats, which are not where he wants them to be, come second to winning. But because Beckham said he doesn't know where he will be in 2020, which is a two-way street, he stands accused of being vague.

Beckham isn't the one who's being vague here. The Cleveland Browns and more specifically, general manager John Dorsey, are the group that has been unclear when it comes to the team's future.

When Beckham and Olivier Vernon were traded to the Cleveland Browns in separate trades from the New York Giants, it was with the understanding that those contracts would be renegotiated. To this point, they haven't been. Those players no longer have guaranteed money on their contracts and their agents are going to ensure that changes. Until then, they are somewhat in flux as to their future with the team, are extremely easy to move in trade.

The only player that's been extended into 2020 is center J.C. Tretter. While that was welcome news, Joe Schobert, who has been enjoying a stellar season, has yet to hear from the Browns about a contract and he's scheduled to be a free agent. So when Beckham says he doesn't know where he will be in 2020, he's referring to the front office and what has been, to this point, a lack of direction.

Dorsey has a history dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs of not planning ahead, waiting until the last moment to negotiate contracts, which has had uneven results. It seems obvious that Beckham, Vernon and Schobert would be in the plans for 2020, except for the fact they still aren't in terms of putting pen to paper. And while Beckham and Vernon are technically under contract, those deals are going to be reworked. Until that happens, Beckham isn't sure what the future holds. With few exceptions on this team, no one else is either.

Beckham has made it clear he wants to be with the Browns, despite a regional inferiority complex that assumes he must want to leave. It's up to the Browns to act and make players like Beckham like Vernon, like Schobert know they are here for the long haul. That's on Dorsey.