Browns OC Adds Interesting Context To Controversial Fourth-Down Play
As the Cleveland Browns continue preparations for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, they can't outrun questions about a controversial fourth-down play from their Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.
The play in question came with a little over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter with Cleveland needing just a yard to convert from its own 29-yardline. Deshaun Watson took the snap and ran a run fake, while surveying the defense to his right. Pulled the ball, looked to throw, but ultimately ate the ball and took off running for the first down marker. He came up just short as the Browns gave the ball back to New York and ultimately lost the game.
Replays of the play have made the rounds on social media from film buffs and fans alike, with everyone noticing tight end Jordan Akins was wide open in the flat the same direction Watson was looking.
On Wednesday, Watson explained that Akins was a decoy on the play in question, explaining that a Jerry Jeudy slant route was his read, and when it got taken away he took off running. Many have questioned the star QB's explanation though.
One day later, his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach chimed in on the situation, and kept his answer vague.
"I don't wanna get into like specifics of reads and how we're doing things but it all falls back to our execution from top to bottom," Dorsey said. "Going out an executing at a better level in a situation like that. That's everybody, not just Deshaun.
"I think when you looked at a lot of plays, you could freeze frame something and say 'hey could have done thing, could have done that.' But in that position in that view point that the quarterback has, you really have to trust your eyes and trust what you see and trust your progressions."
Naturally, Dorsey doesn't want to throw his QB under the bus. However, the varying answers on the play certainly has added fuel to the fire in regards to the now infamous play.