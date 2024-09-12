Cleveland Browns OC Reveals Why Offense Will Be Better In Week 2
The most successful teams in the NFL are often the best at turning the page from one week to the next. That is what the Cleveland Browns are hoping to do as they head into a critical Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland's new-look offense got off to a tumultuous start to the 2024 season in a 33-17 blowout loss to the Cowboys. The forgettable performance saw quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked six times and hit another 11. It also featured an inexcusable list of pre-snap penalties, turnovers and dropped passes.
As they turn the page to Week 2, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey expects things to be better for the unit he oversees this time around.
"At the end of the day, we're gonna go out and we're gonna prepare our tails off this week," Dorsey said. "Everybody is focused on Jacksonville, everybody is focused on this next step to move forward. We still have 16 games to go left in the season, and all we can do is control what we can control. We've gotta be able to focus on our attitude, focus on our effort, focus on our preparation. Control our controllables and make sure we're full bore ahead going into this week."
Watson is a big part of that equation. It's been a tumultuous week for the Browns signal caller amidst the beating he took against Dallas, the death of his father and a close friend leading up to Week 1, and now a new sexual assault lawsuit being filed against him. Amidst all those things, Dorsey believes that Watson is in the right headspace to move forward.
"Every week when you look at and evaluate, especially the quarterback position, you're always gonna say, 'was this what we want? What did you see here? What were we thinking here? There's a lot of things that go into it. Overall looking at his performance this past week there was a lot of good things. And then there's obviously a lot of things we can improve on and correct.
"At the quarterback position, at every position, you gotta have a growth mindset in what you do. Whether you're year one or year 15 in the league there's constantly things you can improve on, whether it's mentally, physically, anything like that. And I think Deshaun does a good job of taking that mindset and applying it."
Under head coach the Browns have never opened a season 0-2, in fact, they've been 1-1 after two weeks in all four of Stefanski's years at the helm. To ensure 0-2 is not in their future, as Dorsey noted, it's going to take everyone.
"This is the ultimate team sport, and we gotta look at it like that," Dorsey said. "Everybody's gotta do their part. Everybody's gotta be locked in, focused on what we're doing, own the game plan, and make sure we're doing the right things. Not only from a schematic standpoint, but from a technique standpoint.