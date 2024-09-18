Cleveland Browns Offensive Star Unlikely To Play Against Giants
The Cleveland Browns escaped with a win on Sunday in Jacksonville, without one of their top weapons available to them due to injury.
After suffering an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, tight end David Njoku was unable to practice and play in Week 2. Despite not having the Pro Bowler against the Jaguars, Cleveland was able to eek out an 18-13 win to improve to 1-1 on the season.
As they return home for a Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants, they'll likely go to battle without the Pro Bowler again. Speaking with the media ahead of the team's Wednesday practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was "unlikely" that Njoku will be able to play this weekend.
Despite leaving the Cowboys game, Njoku finished as the leading receiver in the game for Cleveland, hauling in four passes for 44 yards. He exited the game in the third quarter and never returned, then didn't practice at all last week.
Without Njoku on Sunday, the Browns utilized some heavy formations, featuring extra offensive lineman Zak Zinter and Nick Harris to help pick up some of the slack for what they were missing from him as a blocker in the run game. The move paid dividends as Cleveland rushed for 125 yards in the game.
Along with Njoku, right tackle Dawand Jones and running back Pierre Strong were listed as out for the first day of practice this week. Jones is considered day-to-day with a knee injury that occurred during the Jags game. Meanwhile, Stefanski expressed hopefulness that cornerback Denzel Ward, who played just 11 snaps against Jacksonville due to a shoulder injury, will be more involved against the Giants.