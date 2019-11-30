Browns
Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith

Perhaps in a hope that he might be cleared and able to contribute Sunday or simply making the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the possibility of seeing multiple left tackles, the Cleveland Browns had listed Greg Robinson as doubtful coming into Saturday. They have officially ruled him out as he didn't clear the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Wednesday.

Eleven games into Freddie Kitchens' head coaching tenure, no player that didn't practice on Friday has played on Sunday. That would have changed had Robinson played, but now that they've ruled him out, it means they will likely go to Justin McCray. They could also go with Kendall Lamm, but McCray still seems to be the favorite to man the left tackle spot. He played against the New England Patriots coming out of the bye week when Robinson was benched, but played poorly and Robinson was reinserted into the starting lineup the following week.

The Steelers already have an advantage on one side with T.J. Watt against Chris Hubbard, but this could give them edges on both sides with Bud Dupree over a backup left tackle. That's hardly ideal for Baker Mayfield, who may need to get the ball out faster and be limited in how much he's able to extend plays.

