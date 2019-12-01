Browns
Olivier Vernon Expected to Play Against Steelers

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Vernon has been out since he injured his knee at the end of the game against the Denver Broncos, meaning he's missed the entirety of the Browns three-game winning streak. Vernon was playing at an incredibly high level before the injury and with Myles Garrett out the rest of the season due to suspension, he's the only legitimate edge rusher the Browns have in addition to being one of the best players on the defense.

The Browns will have Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi back, who served his one-game suspension last week, facing off against a Steelers offense that will be down multiple key weapons on offense. They will be without center Maurkice Pouncey as he serves out his two-game suspension, but B.J. Finney, the backup center is more than capable. The offensive line will be the one area the Steelers can be reasonably confident in on offense playing the Browns.

Vernon gives them their best chance to impact quarterback Devlin Hodges off the edge. Hodges has appeared in the three games this season including the end of last week, but if he's allowed to sit back and pick the Browns defense apart, he can have success. That was a luxury Mason Rudolph wasn't afforded in their first meeting and the hope is that Vernon can make him uncomfortable.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.