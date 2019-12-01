Olivier Vernon Expected to Play Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Vernon has been out since he injured his knee at the end of the game against the Denver Broncos, meaning he's missed the entirety of the Browns three-game winning streak. Vernon was playing at an incredibly high level before the injury and with Myles Garrett out the rest of the season due to suspension, he's the only legitimate edge rusher the Browns have in addition to being one of the best players on the defense.

The Browns will have Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi back, who served his one-game suspension last week, facing off against a Steelers offense that will be down multiple key weapons on offense. They will be without center Maurkice Pouncey as he serves out his two-game suspension, but B.J. Finney, the backup center is more than capable. The offensive line will be the one area the Steelers can be reasonably confident in on offense playing the Browns.

Vernon gives them their best chance to impact quarterback Devlin Hodges off the edge. Hodges has appeared in the three games this season including the end of last week, but if he's allowed to sit back and pick the Browns defense apart, he can have success. That was a luxury Mason Rudolph wasn't afforded in their first meeting and the hope is that Vernon can make him uncomfortable.