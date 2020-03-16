Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns general manager confirmed at the NFL scouting combine that the team planned to place a restricted tender on running back Kareem Hunt. Monday, they followed through with the announcement they were placing a second round tender on the fourth year running back. The Browns had planned to keep Hunt for another season and this all but ensures that will happen.

Both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski had expressed a desire to keep Hunt on the Browns this coming season. Stefanski liked the possibility of having both Nick Chubb and Hunt in his backfield. The team plans to incorporate a fullback into their offense, which should help Hunt be more effective. The Kansas City Chiefs employed one when Hunt was at his best, making it easier for him to operate in their zone based scheme, reading only the fullback.

This move makes it so if another team wants to sign Hunt, the Browns would retain the ability to match the deal. In the event they didn't match, the team signing Hunt would then give the Browns a second round pick. The Browns could also trade Hunt's restricted rights if they so desired. It's possible another team will come looking at Hunt, but seems more likely he will won't draw any interest and Hunt will sign with the Browns, likely for one year. Next year, Hunt would be an unrestricted free agent as he tries to rebuild his trust within the league to cash in on his talent, overcoming his numerous issues away from the field.

The team also announced tenders on exclusive rights free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Brown and Dontrell Hilliard.