BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns general manager confirmed at the NFL scouting combine that the team planned to place a restricted tender on running back Kareem Hunt. Monday, they followed through with the announcement they were placing a second round tender on the fourth year running back. The Browns had planned to keep Hunt for another season and this all but ensures that will happen.

Both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski had expressed a desire to keep Hunt on the Browns this coming season. Stefanski liked the possibility of having both Nick Chubb and Hunt in his backfield. The team plans to incorporate a fullback into their offense, which should help Hunt be more effective. The Kansas City Chiefs employed one when Hunt was at his best, making it easier for him to operate in their zone based scheme, reading only the fullback.

This move makes it so if another team wants to sign Hunt, the Browns would retain the ability to match the deal. In the event they didn't match, the team signing Hunt would then give the Browns a second round pick. The Browns could also trade Hunt's restricted rights if they so desired. It's possible another team will come looking at Hunt, but seems more likely he will won't draw any interest and Hunt will sign with the Browns, likely for one year. Next year, Hunt would be an unrestricted free agent as he tries to rebuild his trust within the league to cash in on his talent, overcoming his numerous issues away from the field.

The team also announced tenders on exclusive rights free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Brown and Dontrell Hilliard.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

The ratification of the collective bargaining agreement opened up a flurry of activity as the NFL prepares for the new league year. Ryan Tannehill, Anthony Costanzo and Bradley Roby were three players that signed new deals.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck