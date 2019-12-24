BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve with the knee injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Hilliard suffered the knee injury after catching a pass on a poor read from Baker Mayfield, enabling him to immediately take a hit from Marcus Peters to his leg, causing him to flip in the air before landing on the ground. Both players were shaken up on the play but Hilliard was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hilliard was the team's primary kick and punt returner, returning 17 kickoffs and 15 punts this season. He carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 92 yards in the 14 games he appeared.

The team used the roster spot created by moving Hilliard to IR in order to elevate guard Colby Gossett from the practice squad to the active roster. Gossett is a big guard, listed 6-5 330lbs that attended Appalachian State. Gossett started four games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after being drafted in the sixth round of that year's draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Gossett has been on the Browns practice squad since week two.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Fiasco Should Seal Freddie's Fate, But They Have to Get Through Final Game

Pete Smith

The question all season with head coach Freddie Kitchens has been whether or not he would get a second year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Considering the debacle against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the first half, the more relevant question; how the team gets through the last week of the season with him?

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, face off against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league right now. The Ravens are trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, get revenge for their week four defeat in Baltimore.

End of First Half Against Ravens May Spell End of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The series of events that transpired over the 2:09 in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens crystallized everything wrong with head coach Freddie Kitchens, putting the Cleveland Browns in a position to lose.

Browns Bring DT Brandin Bryant Back to the Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to their practice squad. The team had waived him from the active roster on Friday.

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.