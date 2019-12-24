Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve with the knee injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Hilliard suffered the knee injury after catching a pass on a poor read from Baker Mayfield, enabling him to immediately take a hit from Marcus Peters to his leg, causing him to flip in the air before landing on the ground. Both players were shaken up on the play but Hilliard was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hilliard was the team's primary kick and punt returner, returning 17 kickoffs and 15 punts this season. He carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 92 yards in the 14 games he appeared.

The team used the roster spot created by moving Hilliard to IR in order to elevate guard Colby Gossett from the practice squad to the active roster. Gossett is a big guard, listed 6-5 330lbs that attended Appalachian State. Gossett started four games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after being drafted in the sixth round of that year's draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Gossett has been on the Browns practice squad since week two.