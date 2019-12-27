Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the season in preparation for the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to the injuries they've been dealing with including J.C. Tretter (knee), Kendall Lamm (knee), Olivier Vernon (knee) and Sheldon Richardson (back), which has them all questionable, the team also is dealing with illness going through the locker room and really the league at large.

Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown all missed practice with something that seems a lot like the flu. To this point, no player that has missed practice on Friday has played on Sunday, which would mean Beckham would finish the season 46 yards shy of 1,000.

When Freddie Kitchens was asked about David Njoku playing this week, he didn't exactly make it sound like Njoku would play. Without addressing Njoku specifically, Kitchens simply said, "We’re going to play the people that gives us the best chance to win.”

Sheldon Richardson was notified he is being fined $42,000 for shoving Lamar Jackson in their game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was penalized for unnecessary during the game as well.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be starting Fred Johnson at left tackle. Reportedly, this in fact a real player.

If the Browns are able to defeat the 1-14 Bengals, they will be 4-2 within the AFC North. Unfortunately, they will have been 3-7 outside of it. Regardless of the outcome, the Bengals will have the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.