Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season For Cleveland Browns



A few players around the league have decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season, due to the ongoing coronavirus that really has the season as a question mark as a whole. The most notable to opt out so far is Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

The Cleveland Browns had their first set of players opt out, just one day after players reported for training camp. Drew Forbes, last years sixth round pick decided that he won’t be suiting up this fall due to the virus. Also, un-drafted tackle Drake Dorbeck decided that he will not be playing football in the 2020 season, either.

Forbes is a rather important piece for the Cleveland Browns as he was going to compete for the right guard spot. Wyatt Teller is the favorite there, but Forbes was at least going to compete for that position. At worst Forbes was going to be the teams sixth lineman and ready to step in at any time. With Forbes out, Chris Hubbard becomes that much important for the Cleveland Browns offensive line.

Hubbard had his contract restructured and will make less than originally, but will be just as important for the Browns. Hubbard can slide into play tackle or guard and will be that swing man that offers some depth for the Browns.

Players who are under contract can make a $150,000 stipend from the team, but it won’t compare to what they would have made if they played. Nothing wrong with being careful, however and each player has a choice to make during these times.