BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season For Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle


A few players around the league have decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season, due to the ongoing coronavirus that really has the season as a question mark as a whole. The most notable to opt out so far is Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

The Cleveland Browns had their first set of players opt out, just one day after players reported for training camp. Drew Forbes, last years sixth round pick decided that he won’t be suiting up this fall due to the virus. Also, un-drafted tackle Drake Dorbeck decided that he will not be playing football in the 2020 season, either.

Forbes is a rather important piece for the Cleveland Browns as he was going to compete for the right guard spot. Wyatt Teller is the favorite there, but Forbes was at least going to compete for that position. At worst Forbes was going to be the teams sixth lineman and ready to step in at any time. With Forbes out, Chris Hubbard becomes that much important for the Cleveland Browns offensive line.

Hubbard had his contract restructured and will make less than originally, but will be just as important for the Browns. Hubbard can slide into play tackle or guard and will be that swing man that offers some depth for the Browns.

Players who are under contract can make a $150,000 stipend from the team, but it won’t compare to what they would have made if they played. Nothing wrong with being careful, however and each player has a choice to make during these times. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #1 Corner

The top position battle for the Cleveland Browns might come as a surprise, but it's the corner spot opposite Denzel Ward. Greedy Williams had a challenging rookie year and Kevin Johnson has battled injury in his career, but he was a good player this past season with the Buffalo Bills.

Pete Smith

Browns Waive Defensive Lineman Trevon Young

The Cleveland Browns have waived former practice squad player and defensive lineman Trevon Young.

Shawn Stevenson

by

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #2 Free Safety

Even though both players are slated to contribute this year, the battle for the Cleveland Browns starting free safety position will be an important one.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Players Report To Training Camp Masked Up

Training Camp is in the beginning stages as players from the Cleveland Browns arrived at camp today, one step closer to a hopeful season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #3 Right Guard

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have four starters set on the offensive line. The fifth, right guard, is the one they will decide in camp.

Pete Smith

Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

The Seattle Seahawks made a big move, trading for Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. They paid a huge price to acquire him; one that the Cleveland Browns had no business considering.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #4 Linebacker

What is most likely to be the most highlighted position battle of training camp for the Cleveland Browns may not have anyone that is actually an answer. The linebacker position has a number of young players, but none of them have proven anything in the NFL.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Adds Familiar Face To Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff With Hiring Of Kevin Rogers

Things have been quiet as of late, but the team announced that they have added an offensive assistant to the team for the coming season with the hiring of Kevin Rogers.

BrandonLittle

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #5 Wide Receiver 3

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have a handful of competitions to play out to determine their depth chart. One of them is the third receiver spot.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB