Cleveland Browns Players React to Potential New CBA Deal on Twitter

A new CBA could happen in the NFL as soon as this coming season many believe. Which, would bring one more game to the regular season for league. Also, 14 teams would make the playoffs, a bigger number then usual.

Many aren’t fans of half the league making the playoffs. The top seeds in each conference would still have a bye week, but that adds games to the playoffs as well. The 17th game check would be capped at 250,000 dollars, which is a pay cut for the games top paid players.

It’s hard to stay healthy over a 16 game season, let alone a 17 game season to go along with an expanded playoff. If players and owners don’t come to an agreement, that could mean a potential lockout, which neither side wants.

Cleveland Browns players have reacted on social media including Jarvis Landry hinting that fans should be ready to watch the XFL. Joe Schobert shared multiple tweets from other players as well.

Joe Schobert retweeted these tweets as well.