BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Players React to Potential New CBA Deal on Twitter

BrandonLittle

A new CBA could happen in the NFL as soon as this coming season many believe. Which, would bring one more game to the regular season for league. Also, 14 teams would make the playoffs, a bigger number then usual.

Many aren’t fans of half the league making the playoffs. The top seeds in each conference would still have a bye week, but that adds games to the playoffs as well. The 17th game check would be capped at 250,000 dollars, which is a pay cut for the games top paid players.

It’s hard to stay healthy over a 16 game season, let alone a 17 game season to go along with an expanded playoff. If players and owners don’t come to an agreement, that could mean a potential lockout, which neither side wants.

Cleveland Browns players have reacted on social media including Jarvis Landry hinting that fans should be ready to watch the XFL. Joe Schobert shared multiple tweets from other players as well. 

Joe Schobert retweeted these tweets as well. 

151E5672-F728-451B-88FB-774A06D12257
6A838368-6475-4316-8BCD-F6A5397B48AF
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Glimpse at How Recovery is Going Through Instagram Story

Odell Beckham Jr seems to be getting along with his recovery as he posted a video on his Instagram story running on a treadmill just a few weeks after surgery.

BrandonLittle

Browns Forced To Plan For Life Without Jarvis Landry

The hip surgery Jarvis Landry had on February 4th reportedly comes with a six to eight month recovery, which will force the Cleveland Browns to plan as if they won't have him until October. That plan could make this Landry's final season in Cleveland.

Pete Smith

Offensive Tackles to Watch in The Draft With Greg Robinson on His Way Out

A look at some tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft with Greg Robinson on his way out.

BrandonLittle

Alex Van Pelt Presser Provides Some Clarity On His Role, Plans For Baker Mayfield

The new Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had his introductory press conference Wednesday, including topics such as his role as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the plan to work with him.

Pete Smith

by

alexapaul

Jarvis Landry Announces Hip Surgery Via Instagram

Using his instragram to produce a miniature documentary, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry announced he had surgery on his hip February 4th.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Discusses What He Wants to Do With Browns Defense

Wednesday, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator explained what he wants to do with the team's defense, what positions he values the most and answered a few questions regarding specific players.

Pete Smith

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

TMZ: Greg Robinson Arrested At Border Checkpoint With Substantial Amount of Marijuana

TMZ is reporting that Cleveland Browns tackle and pending free agent Greg Robinson has been arrested near the U.S. and Mexican border with significant amount of marijuana.

Pete Smith

Browns Add Six More Coaches, Round Out Kevin Stefanski's Staff

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced what are likely the final six coaching being added to Kevin Stefanski's staff for the 2020 season, including a few assistant position coaches and gameplanning personnel.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Diversity

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

by

OldBob2