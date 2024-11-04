Browns Players Reflect On Notable Teammate Amid Trade Speculation
While the Cleveland Browns were playing a football game on Sunday, trade rumors were hovering over the organization like a dark cloud throughout the afternoon.
During the game, a report from Pro Football Talk revealed that the Browns are expected to finalize a trade involving veteran defensive tackle Za'Darius Smith with Detroit over the course of the next 24 hours.
Amidst the rumors, Smith made no time for the media in the locker room postgame, swiftly getting dressed and heading for the exits as quickly as he could. In what may be his final walk out of the facility, he dapped up several of his teammates on the way.
If this was this was his final game in Cleveland, his impact inside the locker room isn't going unnoticed.
"A leader," nickel cornerback Greg Newsome II said of Smith. "He's a guy that always brings energy, a guy that always gets everybody together. You know you're gonna get the same Za'Darius every single day win or lose. So he definitely brings us a lot of energy. That's a guy that I think, I'll know him for a long time after football. He definitely means a lot to us."
To be clear, even several hours after the Browns 27-10 loss to the Chargers went final, a deal for Smith had not been finalized. Safety Juan Thornhill seemed to give credence to the idea that Smith was on his way out of town though.
"Z's my brother man, he means a lot," said Thornhill. "Everybody's gonna feel it if he's leaving here, it's gonna hurt. He means a lot, he gets back there, he brings a lot of energy, he's one of the leaders of our defense. But I wish nothing but the best for him. It's gonna be tough, gonna be tough losing a guy like that."
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.'s comments had similar undertones, granted he did make it clear that he hopes the rumors don't come to fruition, and that Smith is still with the team come 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday.
"So thankful to play along side of him. Hopefully he's still here with us, man," said Emerson. "Feel like he gave us everything. Came in, being the same guy everyday. Being vocal. Bringing the energy, man. Was, no, is a big brother and I'll know him a long time after football."
Earlier in the week Myles Garrett declined to comment on how valuable his wing man, Smith, is to the Browns defense, promising to share how he feels about the 10-year veteran at the end of the season, when he's still here. The attempt at thinking positively on the matter was admirable. Two days later, he declined to comment again.
Those who did comment though expressed similar feelings that Smith has been a crucial voice in the Browns locker room these last two seasons.
"Za'Darius is an amazing teammate for our team for our team," A captain on this team. A leader on this team and a play-maker out there on the field. So I love having Za'Darius on the field with me. That was one of my favorite additions to the team when he came on. ... Definitely appreciate Za'Darius – the player he is and the guy he is."