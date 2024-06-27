Cleveland Browns Predicted To Land This Dynamic Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season and are projected to have a much better offense than they have had in recent years.
Jerry Jeudy was acquired during the NFL offseason via a trade with the Denver Broncos. Amari Cooper should be back, although he's going through a contract situation with the Browns.
Behind Jeudy and Cooper, the Browns have other talented wideouts. They have both Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, who are both capable of becoming key players. However, they could consider pursuing another wideout at some point in the future, especially with Cooper's situation.
Sports Illustrated recently released a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In that mock draft, Cleveland was projected to land Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
“Looking at the roster, it is hard to match fit, need, and value in the middle of the first round. Offensive tackle could be a need, but the top-three are already off the board. Here, they make Emeka Egbuka their newest wide receiver instead. Amari Cooper is in the last year of his deal and holding out, the Browns just traded for and extended Jerry Jeudy. However, after those two names there is not a proven player in the room. They need more offensive firepower that Egbuka can provide.”
Egbuka would be a very intriguing addition for the Browns. He would add a new dynamic aspect to the offense.
During the 2023 college football season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka ended up catching 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he's going to have a much bigger role in the Ohio State offense.
Hopefully, the situation with Cooper ends up being figured out. However, he is 30 years old and isn't getting any younger. Jeudy has also never been able to live up to the potential that he possesses.
Adding another young wideout with huge potential would be a wise decision. At the very worst, Cleveland would give Deshaun Watson, hopefully, another weapon to work with.
Keeping Egbuka in-state would also be a move loved by the fans.
Everything about this prediction would be a good move for the Browns. It's way too early to know whether or not this will even be possible, but it's a fun possibility to think about.