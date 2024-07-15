Cleveland Browns Predicted To Land Intriguing Tight End
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big-time goals of being a top-notch contender in the AFC.
A lot of their success will depend on the performance of their offense. Deshaun Watson, in particular, is facing a lot of pressure to put together a big season.
While the focus is on the upcoming season, it's never too early to look ahead at the future. Keeping that in mind, some analysts and media outlets are already releasing predictions for the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a new 2025 mock draft from Browns Wire, Cleveland was projected to end up landing Michigan Wolverines standout tight end Colston Loveland in the first round.
"He is an above-average blocker and has plenty of power to excel in that aspect of his game at the next level. A smooth route runner, he needs to work on playing with better leverage and pad level, something that can be taught, unlike his physical traits. Pairing Loveland’s upside with the talent of David Njoku could make for a deadly duo at tight end."
During the 2023 season en route to a National Championship, Loveland was a key contributor for the offense.
He ended up catching 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He was a big-time weapon for new Minnesota Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds with great athleticism and ability as a pass-catcher and route-runner, the combination of Njoku and Loveland would be fun to watch. If Watson can get his career back on track in 2024, a two-headed monster at tight end could take his game yet another level.
Even though the 2025 NFL Draft is a long way away, it's intriguing to consider potential future fits. Loveland would make a lot of sense for the Browns.
Hopefully, Cleveland will end up having a very late first-round pick. That would mean that they had a very successful 2024 season.
Regardless of where they end up drafting, Loveland could make sense as an elite addition to an already dangerous offense.