Browns Pressed To Pursue Odd Trade For Jets' All-Pro
The Cleveland Browns appear to be prime sellers heading into the NFL trade deadline, so you wouldn't think that the Browns would be adding any significant pieces before Nov. 5.
However, Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a potential trade target for Cleveland as a result of a rather unique situation.
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was injured in a scary collision against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and while he says he is alright, his status is obviously in doubt.
That's why Pedraza feel that Cleveland should pursue a trade for New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.
"Mosley, specifically, would be a perfect trade target for Cleveland if it's trying to make a big push for the postseason with its newfound momentum," Pedraza wrote.
But here's the thing: Mosley is currently dealing with injuries himself.
The veteran has played in just four games this season due to a toe injury, and now, a new issue has cropped up, resulting in Mosley seeing a neck and spine specialist and undergoing an MRI.
Based on this recent information, the star defender could end up missing significant time, making his potential addition rather pointless for a Browns club that is just 2-6.
Mosley has one more year left on his deal, but he is 32 years old and probably wouldn't make too much sense in 2025 for a Cleveland squad that seems to be headed for a rebuild.
The University of Alabama product is two years removed from making the Pro Bowl and earning Second-Team All-Pro honors. He has five Pro Bowls and five Second-Team All-Pro selections to his name since entering the NFL in 2014.
Mosley originally broke into the league with the Ravens.