Cleveland Browns Pressed To Give Contract Extension To Critical Defensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns boasted the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense in 2023, and much of that was thanks in part to the colossal effort of defensive end Myles Garrett, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award.
While Garrett is unquestionably the best player on the Browns' defense, he is certainly not the only reason why Cleveland is so dominant on that side of the ball.
The Browns also have a great secondary led by cornerback Denzel Ward, and they also have an emerging star at linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Owusu-Koramoah racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and six passes defended last season, en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
It was also the third year of Owusu-Koramoah's career, meaning that he became eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder doesn't think the Browns should waste any time, advising the front office to strike a new deal with Owusu-Koramoah as soon as possible.
It would definitely make sense.
Owusu-Koramoah is just 24 years old, and Cleveland may want to pay him now to get out ahead. If the Notre Dame product has a big 2024 campaign, his price could jump even more heading into free agency.
The Hampton, Va. native was a second-round pick, so the Browns don't have the luxury of a fifth-year option. If Cleveland does not reach an extension with Owusu-Koramoah, he will become a free agent next season, and then, the Browns would have to compete with the open market.
Of course, Cleveland also has to worry about wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has not participated in any of the Browns' offseason activities as he searches for a new deal of his own.