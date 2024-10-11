Cleveland Browns Projected To Draft Colorado Star Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns may be headed for a change under center, as Deshaun Watson has been a massive disappointment and the Browns are just 1-4 on the season.
Given how much Cleveland has struggled in 2024, it may end up landing one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if that ends up being the case, it will have the opportunity to select a quarterback.
Well, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has projected the Browns to land arguably the biggest name in college football: Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders.
The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur has established himself as one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class.
Through his first five games this season, Sanders has thrown for 1,630 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 70.1 percent of his passes.
Sanders arrived at Colorado last year, finishing with 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three picks while completing 69.3 percent of his throws.
While the 22-year-old isn't exactly a dual threat, his toughness in the pocket is one of his most attractive attributes.
Sanders is willing to stand in the pocket and take brutal hits, all while delivering laser passes to his receivers.
"Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is already far more capable of hitting specific passes that Watson is simply missing this season," Sobleski wrote.
Of course, whether or not Sanders' collegiate success translates on to the professional level remains to be seen, but if Watson continues at this rate, a change needs to be made, and Sanders could represent the solution in Cleveland.