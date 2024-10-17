Browns Projected To Pursue Ohio State Star
One of the biggest issues so far this season for the Cleveland Browns has been the lack of quality play on the offensive line. There are a lot of other issues, but the offensive line has certainly been one of the worst.
With that in mind, the Browns are being projected to pursue shoring up that area of the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus recently took a look at a three-round mock draft. In the second round, they have Cleveland bringing in current Ohio State Buckeyes star lineman Josh Simmons.
"Keeping whoever they have at quarterback upright should be another goal heading into the offseason, and Ohio State’s Simmons would be a fantastic selection at the top of Round 2. He has allowed just two hurries from 158 pass-blocking snaps this season, earning an 86.7 PFF pass-blocking grade that ranks ninth among draft-eligible tackles after Week 7."
Of course, Simmons just went down with what is expected to be a season-ending injury during Ohio State's loss to Oregon last week. Despite that injury, Pro Football Focus doesn't have him dropping far in their mock draft.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Simmons has been a key part of the Buckeyes' offensive line this season. He's athletic and his play on the field has been very solid.
To be able to get a player like Simmons in the second round would be huge for the Browns.
In the first round of their mock draft, they had Cleveland finding a new franchise quarterback. With the No. 2 overall pick, they predicted the Browns to take Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
If they do end up going quarterback in the first round, finding more help on the offensive line would be a must. Simmons would immediately project to be long-term protection for Milroe.
Even if they don't bring in a rookie quarterback, Simmons could help keep Deshaun Watson or whoever else is at quarterback upright and healthy.
All of that being said, many Cleveland fans are also fans of the Buckeyes. Keeping Simmons in state would be a good move on the field and one that fans would like on a personal level as well.