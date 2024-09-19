Cleveland Browns Projected To Land Star Playmaking Wide Receiver
Throughout the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have shown flashes of being a better offense than last year, but certainly not on a consistent basis.
Deshaun Watson hasn't been horrible, but he hasn't taken the big leap forward that fans were hoping to see either.
Looking ahead to the future, there are major questions about how the Browns can get more from their offense. A new quarterback has been brought up, more weapons have been discussed as a possible answer, and the return of Nick Chubb is another potential factor.
If the front office decides to pursue another weapon, there is one that could be of interest.
CBS Sports has projected Cleveland to take Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in their most recent mock draft.
"How about a big-bodied ball-winner on the perimeter for Deshaun Watson or whoever is throwing passes in Cleveland next year? McMillan is a rebounding freak."
McMillan has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks. He had a monster first game of the 2024 college football season, but has cooled off dramatically since.
Through the first three games of the season, McMillan has caught 23 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns. He has shown a big-play ability and the talent to be a top-notch possession wideout as well.
There is no question that he would provide the Browns' offense with more firepower. The question truly would become, does Cleveland have a good enough quarterback to get him the ball?
If Watson can improve throughout the remainder of the 2024 season, drafting a wide receiver makes sense. Should he be unable to do so, the Browns should focus their first-round pick on finding a new quarterback option.
A lot can change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. It's a long time from now. However, McMillan could be an intriguing player to keep an eye on.