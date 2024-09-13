Cleveland Browns Projected To Land Texas Longhorns Star
The Cleveland Browns could very well find themselves searching for a new quarterback during the 2025 NFL offseason. With that in mind, they are starting to be connected to some of the elite college talent that will be available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those elite quarterback is Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers.
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had the Browns taking Ewers with the No. 16 overall pick. Obviously, it would be a move that makes Ewers the quarterback of the future over Deshaun Watson.
"Cleveland has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and yet there are no expectations because of the quarterback play. The leash is getting incredibly short and now there are new allegations against Deshaun Watson. It may be time for the Browns to hold some difficult conversations and move forward without him."
If Watson is unable to get things going soon, he'll have a hard time keeping his job. Cleveland would be wise to bring in a rookie, even if they keep Watson around.
Ewers has been receiving Heisman Trophy hype all season long. There is also a chance that he will be long gone before pick No. 16 is on the clock.
Throughout the first two games of the year, Ewers has completed 69.8 percent of his pass attempts for 506 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. Those numbers include a huge outing against a good Michigan Wolverines team that saw him rack up 246 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Granted, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. A lot could change.
There is a chance that the Browns will be picking much higher than No. 16. They could also turn things around and become the playoff team that they expect to be and pick lower.
Also, there is a strong chance that Ewers could rise high up the draft board. Some have even projected him to end up being the No. 1 overall pick.
While it's too soon to truly know what the draft will look like, Ewers would make a ton of sense for Cleveland. If he happens to be available when they're on the clock, they would have a hard time passing on him.