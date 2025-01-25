Browns Projected to Make Major Trade for Veteran QB
The Cleveland Browns are going to look to land a new starting quarterback during the NFL offseason. Many believe that quarterback will be found in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are veteran options that the team could consider as well.
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the two most talked about options for the Browns. However, they could consider a free agent like Sam Darnold or potentially a trade for a new starter as well.
With that in mind, a new projection has come up that would have Cleveland pulling off a major trade for a veteran quarterback.
Fred Greetham of 247 Sports has projected that the Browns could make a trade with the New Orleans Saints for starting quarterback Derek Carr.
Obviously, that is not a move that would be overwhelmingly popular in Cleveland.
Carr is not a bad quarterback, but he has been viewed for years as a mediocre starter. He isn't the kind of guy that can power a team into the playoffs. That has been made clear in recent years.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Saints, Carr ended up playing in 10 games. He completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Those numbers clearly aren't great.
Back in 2023, he racked up 3,878 yards through the air, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while completing 68.4 percent of his passes in all 17 games.
At 33 years old, Carr still should have a few years left as a starter in the NFL. If the Browns choose to go that direction, he would be an upgrade over Deshaun Watson. However, there would still be plenty to be frustrated about for the fans.
Hopefully, the front office looks to pursue a much bigger impact move for a quarterback than Carr.
It is going to be a very interesting and busy offseason for Cleveland. They have to find a quarterback and they have to make other moves as well in order to convince superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to stick around.
Only time will tell, but Carr seems to be a name worth keeping an eye on.