Cleveland Browns' QB Situation Ranked Among NFL's Worst
The Cleveland Browns made moves to improve the quarterback room this offseason.
Cleveland brought in four new faces and all four currently have a chance to win the starting job for Week 1.
They say if you have multiple quarterbacks, it means you don't have one. For the Browns, this rings true.
Bleacher Report recently listed the five worst quarterback rooms in the NFL and the Browns came in at No. 30.
"The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room went from a concern to a sideshow in the span of mere months. With four quarterbacks now competing for a spot in the pecking order, head coach Kevin Stefanski has the unenviable task of allocating reps and sorting the depth chart during training camp and the preseason."- Alex Kay, Bleacher Report
As of now, Joe Flacco seems to be the favorite to win the starting job in training camp. Flacco once led the Browns to the postseason in 2023 before leaving for the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco joined the Browns on a one-year deal this offseason.
Flacco is the veteran of the bunch. The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland remained aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft adding both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
What does this all add up to? The very rare four-man quarterback battle.
The only teams below the Browns on the list are the Colts and New Orleans Saints.
It will be interesting to see the direction the Browns go during camp but either way, expectations are low.