Browns QB Deshaun Watson Settles Latest Sexual Assault Suit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has once again avoided legal trouble by settling the latest sexual assault suit filed against him last month in Houston, Texas.
The latest accusations accused the embattled of sexual assault and battery in an initial filing four weeks ago. Tony Buzbee, who represents the accuser, told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that the new claim had been resolved, adding that the settlement between the two parties was confidential. The accuser was reportedly seeking $1 million in damages.
The presence of a confidentiality clause means the plaintiff is now unlikely to meet with the NFL as part of the league's investigation into the matter. Without cooperation from the accuser a personal conduct policy, a suspension is also unlikely for Watson.
Without an investigation ending in a suspension, any talk about the Browns potentially getting out from the remaining two years of Watson's $230 million fully-guaranteed deal are officially put to bed. According to those with intricate details of the 28-year-old's contract, Cleveland could have utilized that exit strategy only if Watson was suspended for any cases brought against him that were not disclosed to the team in writing at the time the contract was signed.
Back in 2022 – his first season with Cleveland – Watson served an 11-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. The punishment came after Watson had been accused in two dozen civil suits alleging sexual misconduct. The majority of those cases were settled prior to the suspension, with two still pending.
This latest accusation, which alleged Watson assaulted and forced himself onto a woman prior to a date, was unrelated to the original filings that led to Watson being reprimanded by the league two years ago. The NFL previously established that Watson wouldn't face punishment for any future filings that were similar in nature to the original incidents or from around the same time.
The details of this particular accusation, however, were different enough that it pursued an investigation. Watson has vehemently denied the recent claim brought against him.