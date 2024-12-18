Browns New Starting QB Believes He's Auditioning For Job Full-Time
One day after finding out he was the Cleveland Browns new starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't mince words when asked if he believed the team's final three games were an opportunity for him to audition for the starting QB job permanently.
"Yeah. Oh yeah." the 2023 fifth-round pick said. "Best believe we're trying to take full advantage of it too. We're going to go out there, we're going to try to win these games."
Thompson-Robinson was named the starter this week in favor of veteran Jameis Winston, who had been starting in place of an injured Deshaun Watson over the last seven games. Following a six-turnover performance – including three interceptions by Winston – from Cleveland in a 21-7 loss to the Chiefs though, head coach Kevin Stefanski opted for a change.
Stefanski made it clear that he made no guarantees to DTR that he'll start all three games. The QB role is "week-to-week" in his eyes and this move is solely about giving a young player a fair shot to showcase what he can do.
"Wanted to give him an opportunity and give him an entire week to be the starter," Stefanski said. "That's what went into the decision."
While Thompson-Robinson revealed his bigger aspirations to win the starting job, he's taking a similar week-by-week approach to the three games ahead.
"Not trying to look big picture just taking it one play at a time," he said. "Focusing on my one to two, the outlet, if it's in the run game, seeing the shell of the defense, if you got to check on getting to the right check, just making it as simple as possible so that when the game comes and the bullets are flying, my eyes are in the right spots. I'm not looking at the whole field, I'm looking at just one side and moving on from there."
The switch to DTR adds yet another layer to the Browns uncertain quarterback situation. Watson faces another lengthy offseason of rehab, as he works his way back from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 7. Given how his injury was received by the fan base, and how bad the offense looked under his command during a 1-6 start to the season, Cleveland may be weighing a exit strategy out of the Watson businees.
The biggest hurdle is his contract. Even if the Browns want to move on, it comes with a massive cap hit over $170 million. It's more than likely that the ex-Texans QB is back with the team in some capacity for 2025. Whether or not it's as a starter, however, is the biggest question facing the organization.
Winston brought a surge to the offense in relief of Watson for the majority of his seven weeks at the helm. His 497-yard, four touchdown performance against the Broncos three weeks back, established a new franchise record for passing yards in a single game. It was accompanied by three interceptions, however, including two pick sixes, which cost Cleveland a win.
In recent weeks his propensity to give the ball away became a legitimate road block to winning, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with the Chiefs.
Now, Thompson-Robinson gets his opportunity to show what he can do. His performance, starting on Sunday against the Bengals, could go a long way in determining if he's part of the Browns future plans at the position. That includes as a potential starter for the franchise, if the powers that be plan on making it an open competition for the job next summer.