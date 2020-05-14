Between the timing of the calendar, the year and uncertainty regarding COVID-19, various outlets are coming up with different types of rankings. Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com took a look at the top overall picks of the past decade, ranking them. The Cleveland Browns were the only team to have the 'honor' of picking first overall twice and Bhanpuri has Myles Garrett ranked third while Baker Mayfield is seventh. It's difficult to argue Garrett's ranking, for now, but the Mayfield one is interesting for a few reasons.

Cam Newton takes the top spot in the ranking. While his present and future is uncertain, he's been an MVP of the league that took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, contributing 45 total touchdowns that season.

Andrew Luck takes the second spot and while he deserves it, his retirement makes him within striking distance for Garrett relatively quickly. Four Pro Bowls and four playoff appearances for Luck, Garrett is only preparing to enter his fourth season overall.

Garrett is a force in the NFL and unfortunately because of the suspension, it muted what could've been a defensive player of the year caliber year. Only 24 years old, Garrett is not only primed to get a lucrative contract extension with the Browns, he should be preparing for the most dominant years of his career.

To this point, the ranking is pretty obvious. Kyler Murray at four is likely the most controversial selection. And in some respects, it's betting on a solid rookie season to explode in the second one, which is what so many did with Mayfield, including the author.

The players ranked after Murray have all had a chance to disappoint at some point, including Jared Goff, Jadeveon Clowney, Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Eric Fisher and Sam Bradford. Fisher should be ahead of Winston, but that's a small quibble. Murray largely hasn't done anything majorly wrong while Goff, Clowney and Mayfield have all had a disappointing season in their career.

As a result, the difference between four through seven seems very small. A great season from any one of them could vault them up to the fourth spot, but the top three is firmly entrenched for the time being.