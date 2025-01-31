Browns Receive Another Push to Draft Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a long time from now, but the speculation and rumors surrounding the Cleveland Browns are already deafening. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Abdul Carter are the three most talked about names right now, but there are ideas flying around everywhere.
Sanders is by far the player that most fans want to see the Browns select. However, there have been questions about whether or not Deion Sanders would allow Cleveland to draft his son.
Recently, general manager Andrew Berry put some of those rumors to bed. He made it clear that he doesn't think the older Sanders would have any issue with the Browns drafting his son.
“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry stated bluntly.
With that being said, Cleveland will have to make a decision. Sanders is very much an option, but they could opt to pass on him for a player at a different position. There is also a chance that the Tennessee Titans could take Sanders at No. 1 overall.
Should the Titans take Ward, the Browns would have their chance to land Sanders. He has big-time potential, but his game is not a gurantee to make him a star at the NFL level.
NFL Draft expert Matt Miller has revealed his thoughts on the matter. He nudged Cleveland towards taking Sanders.
"For Cleveland, I think Shedeur might be a little bit better rookie fit," Miller said.
During the 2024 college football season, Sanders put up another big year. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that Sanders would bring a lot of excitement to the city. The Browns badly need more excitement surrounding the franchise and they need a quarterback. It could be a match made in heaven.
Any pick that is made at No. 2 will be a gamble. No player is guaranteed to become a star at the NFL level.
Cleveland simply has to go with who they think is the best fit. Sanders has a very legitimate chance to end up being that player.
Only time will tell, but the idea of Sanders heading to the Browns is gaining steam.
