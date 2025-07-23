Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns are surrounded by low expectations for the upcoming season.
But just how bad could it be?
The Athletic released its pre-training camp power rankings and the Browns came in dead last at No. 32.
"Cleveland had the worst offense in the league last season (15.2 ppg), its most notable offensive moves were signing Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, drafting two late-round quarterbacks and signing wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who wore out his welcome with three teams last year. It soon will be time to add another name to the list of the Browns’ starting quarterbacks — Arch Manning.- Josh Kendall, The Athletic
The offense was a major problem last year. Cleveland was last in the league scoring 15.2 points per game. This led to big moves in hopes of improving the quarterback position.
The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal in free agency. This came after making a trade to acquire Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cleveland was also aggressive in the draft, adding both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Interestingly enough, The Athletic article mentioned the name Arch Manning as well — and it is not the first to do so.
If the Browns have as bad of a season as expected, will they opt to take a quarterback with one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?
All options could be on the table if the Browns go through another bleak season.