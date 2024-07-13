Cleveland Browns Receive Major Praise For This Big Offseason Move
In the early stages of the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos, sending a fifth-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder to the Broncos in exchange for him.
Jeudy is expected to slot in as the Browns' No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper and provide some depth to a receiving corps that sorely needed it.
In a piece where Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine graded the league's biggest offseason moves, he gave Cleveland and A-minus for its decision to trade for Jeudy.
Ballentine dubbed the move "a major upgrade for a relatively low cost."
Given that Elijah Moore—who was the Browns' No. 2 receiver last year—seems to be falling out of favor in Cleveland, landing Jeudy was certainly a shrewd move.
Of course, Jeudy has been quite the disappointment himself since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick back in 2020.
The University of Alabama product has yet to register a 1,000-yard campaign, topping out at 972 yards in 2022. He then regressed this past year, catching 54 passes for 758 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
On the plus side, Jeudy is still just 25 years old, and a change of scenery may have been need for the wide out who spent the first four years of his career toiling away in Denver.
That being said, Jeudy's production in 2024 will largely depend on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.
One thing is for sure: thanks to the addition of Jeudy, Watson will definitely have a better group of weapons at his disposal this coming season than he did in 2023.